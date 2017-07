FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 52-year-old Kalamazoo man was seriously injured after a motorcycle crashed into the back of an SUV on Saturday.

According to the Fruitport Township Police Department Facebook page, it happened around noon on westbound I-96 near the 1 mile marker in Fruitport Township.

Police urge drivers to drive carefully in the area of I-96 and US31 interchange and be prepared for traffic backups.