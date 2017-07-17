× You can now tip your Uber driver via the app

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You can now tip your Uber driver in Grand Rapids and beyond.

The company announced on Monday riders are able to tip via their app by simply turning the feature on. A company spokeswoman said it’s part of ‘180 Days of Change’ for drivers. They say it’s designed to enhanced the driving experience.

On July 18, Uber said it will match tips for its drivers, so they can provide great service for their riders.

The tipping feature is available nationwide.