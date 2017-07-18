× Allegan Co. liposuction doctor could face criminal charges

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Attorney General’s office is looking into the case of Dr. Bradley Bastow out of Allegan County but not to seek criminal charges. Instead, the Allegan County prosecutors office will be investigating to see if criminal charges can be brought against the liposuction doctor.

According to Allegan County Prosecuting Attorning Rob Kengis, the Attorney General’s office is looking into the doctor’s licensing.

Waiting on files from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan Licensing and Regulatory Affairs office, the prosecuting office will soon begin to sift through the evidence to see if charges are possible.