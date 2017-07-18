Financial Fix: Millennials can become millionaires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How can Millennials, plagued with more student debt than any other generation before, hope to ever become millionaires? According to a study by Fidelity Investments, a large portion of the Millennial generation doesn't think it's possible for them to become millionaires. Jaime Westenbarger from Forest Hills Financial shares some good news on how it's possible!

Here's where to begin:

Millennials need to start investing.

Half of millennials consider themselves 'savers'

Only a small percentage identify as investors

Saving is great, but it won't be enough

The power of Compound Interest