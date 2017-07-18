Food, rides, and more happening at Sparta Town & Country Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sparta is getting ready to hold it's 76th annual Town and Country Days, and this four-day event has something for everyone.

Throughout downtown Sparta, there will be kids activities, food vendors, live entertainment, and more. Special events like Farm Night, a parade, a chicken dinner and a Tractor Pull will also be available for families to enjoy.

The Run Thru Sparta 5K will take place on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. with a new course with music stations along the course. Registration is still open and can be done here.

Sparta Days will take place from July 19 through 22. For more information and a complete event schedule, visit spartafair.com.