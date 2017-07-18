× Husband of missing Schoolcraft teacher back in custody

PORTAGE, Mich. — Christopher Lockhart, the husband of missing teacher Theresa Lockhart, is in custody for the second time in less than two weeks according to officials at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

On June 6 Lockhart allegedly cut the internet and air conditioning lines of a neighbor. He was arrested and now faces charges for malicious destruction of property.

Lockhart was able to post bond for this incident and was released, but now, he is back in custody for unknown reasons.

