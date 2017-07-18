Man accused of killing woman at GRCC set to be in court

Posted 7:07 AM, July 18, 2017, by

Photo from the Grand Rapids Police Department

GRAND RAPIDS,  Mich. —  It has been over a year since Marcus Bivins was caught on surveillance video dragging the body of a woman, who had been stabbed and beaten, through the Grand Rapids Community College parking ramp.

Bivins is set to appear in court Tuesday morning in Grand Rapids for allegedly killing 34-year-old Jeanne Huntoon.

In January 2017 following a mental competency exam, officials announced that Bivins would stand trial.

The 20-year-old is facing charges of First Degree Murder.

