Man accused of killing woman at GRCC set to be in court

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It has been over a year since Marcus Bivins was caught on surveillance video dragging the body of a woman, who had been stabbed and beaten, through the Grand Rapids Community College parking ramp.

Bivins is set to appear in court Tuesday morning in Grand Rapids for allegedly killing 34-year-old Jeanne Huntoon.

In January 2017 following a mental competency exam, officials announced that Bivins would stand trial.

The 20-year-old is facing charges of First Degree Murder.