Police: Person of interest ID’d in Rockford area home invasions

Posted 5:41 PM, July 18, 2017, by , Updated at 05:48PM, July 18, 2017

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says a person of interest has been identified in a series of home invasions that happened last week in the Rockford area.

Police say at least 11  homes were broken into, many of them in the Bostwick Lake neighborhood in the area of Belding Road and Ramsdell.  Most of the time, the homes were broken into while the owners were home and asleep.

In one instance, a homeowner told FOX 17 all of his motion sensor lights were unscrewed and the screws to a screen window had been removed.

The sheriff’s office said that a 32-year-old man who was arrested Tuesday morning on multiple felony charges is also considered a person of interest in the incidents.

The investigation also includes eight attempted home invasions and an auto larceny, officials said.

 

 

