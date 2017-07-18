The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford is being commissioned and put into action this week in Norfolk, Virginia. FOX 17's Doug Reardon will be live at the event starting Thursday.
USS Gerald R. Ford commissioning this week
-
Sailor from Ionia serving aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford
-
USS Gerald R. Ford arrives in homeport
-
VP Mike Pence walks in Grandville Fourth of July Parade
-
Is Vice President Mike Pence planning a surprise Fourth of July trip to Grandville?
-
Morning Buzz: Happy National Doughnut Day!
-
-
Annual wreath laying ceremony honors former President Ford
-
New screening checkpoint opens Sunday morning at Ford Airport
-
Ford airport announces non-stop flights to Denver and Orlando
-
American starts direct flights from Grand Rapids to Washington, DC
-
Soaring into Artprize, new venue announced
-
-
Ford Airport increases security after Flint incident
-
City of Grand Rapids seeking resident input
-
Emergency drill held at Ford Airport