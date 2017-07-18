Wife of man crushed by van: I can only imagine laying there and being in his position

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A vacation to West Michigan for a couple from Texas, ended with the husband in the hospital after he was crushed by a van.

Tino Hillery was severely injured July 6th while working under the vehicle, trying to repair it for a friend.

“He’s got catastrophic, very traumatic injuries to his upper torso," says Denise Hillery, Tino’s wife. “He was crushed by a 12 passenger van that came down on top of him.”

The accident happened in the parking lot of The Motel 6 on Plainfield Avenue.

“It came down off the jack and it pulled it kind of diagonal,” says Denise. “And then it just lurched back, and it grabbed Tino and pulled him with it. It took him for about 9 feet.”

After spending nearly 2 weeks at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital, Denise says her husband’s recovery is slow. She also adds he's suffered a stroke leading to some memory loss.

“It’s really hard because I can only imagine laying there and be in his position, says Denise. “And not know why I’m laying there, not know what happened and not know what’s going on. And then to have some woman coming up on 50 telling you she’s your wife.”

Denise says, they don’t have health insurance and they’re leaning on support from a community they are not a part of for help.

If you would like to help, you can donate at their GoFundMe page.

Denise says doctors hope Tino’s condition will improve so they can move him to Mary Freebed for further rehabilitation.