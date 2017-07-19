Celebrating an American classic, Happy National Hot Dog Day!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hot dog! Get your hot dog today!

July 19 is known as National Hot Dog day and across the country, people are celebrating.

With local eateries such as Yesterdog in Grand Rapids, Coney Island in Kalamazoo, The Rootbeer Stand in Portage or Mad Dogz in Grand Rapids there are many choices to pick up this American classic.

Although still enjoyable while sitting through a seventh inning stretch or while having people over for a barbecue, there are now a lot of different gourmet and unique hot dogs in Southwest Michigan.

One Stop Coney‘s the Picasso Pepper, a hot dog topped with jalapenos, banana peppers, kraut, onion, mayo, tomatoes, swiss cheese and Frank’s Red Hot.

The Blue Dog Tavern in Grand Rapids serves a new take on a classic with the BLT Dog. The restaurant also offers bacon lovers the Butch which is a bacon wrapped all beef frank deep fried and covered with ground mustard and onions.

Served on a poppy seed bun Old Dog Tavern offers the California Dog. A Nathan’s All American hot dog topped with cucumber, avocado, tomato and arugula.

Combining two popular dishes Hollands Downtown Dogs offers the Burrito Dog. Those who take on this unique hot dog will devour a hot dog and bun wrapped in a grilled burrito with taco meat and nacho cheese.

Happy celebrating!