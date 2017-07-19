Davenport balances business and sports at young age

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich -- Susu Daveport can play quarterback. The Godwin Heights senior broke 12 school records last season leading the Wolverines to the playoffs, he is also a member of the very successful basketball team at Godwin. Balancing two sports in the summer can be tricky but Susu also runs his own lawn mowing company, Cool Guy Lawn Co..

"To me it is easy because I do this in the morning until football starts it keeps me occupied not just laying around house bored" Davenport said.

His dad, Suriya, volunteered to mow a friends a lawn when he was 11 and paid him $10. He liked making money so much they started a company along with his younger brother.

"There is a lot of things that they have going for them, hard work ethic, they are business savvy, they are great with money" Suriya said. "I can't really complain because I get to hang out with them, make money, watch them in sports and be their number one fan."

Susu has been getting interest from GLIAC school for football and says that after college he would like to grow Cool Guy Lawn Co. even more.