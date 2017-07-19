Deputies looking for missing Galesburg man

PAW PAW, Mich. – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a missing man, who is considered to be in danger.

Daniel Klosterman, 73, was last seen about 1:00 p.m. Tuesday leaving his home in Galesburg to drive to Paw Paw. Deputies say that they have confirmed he arrived in Paw Paw, but has not been seen since. Klosterman reportedly suffers from dementia and is easily confused.

Klosterman is described as being 5’10” tall with a medium build. He wears glasses and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt with pinstripes, blue jeans and white shoes.

Klosterman was driving a 2010 Ford pickup truck with Michigan handicapped license plate of 4482J3. The color of the truck is not known.

Anyone with information should call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff at 269-383-8821 ext. 6.