Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kristina Pietrangelo was cleaning out her closet and wanted to donate her clothes to a good cause. She came up with the idea to hold a women's clothing drive to help local women in the community. They are looking for any kind of clothing or accessories, for women and girls of all ages. She will even come and pick up your donation.

The drive will benefit the Boys and Girls Club and Gateway Center Holland Rescue Mission, and is also open to the community. It will be held on Saturday, July 22nd from 11-3:00pm. Women will be able to come to the event and pick out 7 FREE items from the donated items from the community.

To find our more information, click here.

Or email kristinapietrangelo@gmail.com