Merge into the Fast Lane for no more grocery shopping

GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- Let's face it between work, school, kids and social events finding time to walk up and down the aisles of a grocery is difficult. To help save time SpartanNash is launching the new program Fast Lane.

In 25 Michigan SpartanNash stores this year, customers will have the option to order their groceries online and pick them up the same day.

“The launch of Fast Lane is part of SpartanNash’s commitment to providing our store guests with a personalized, convenient shopping experience that exceeds their expectations,” said Ted Adornato, SpartanNash executive vice president of retail operations. “Our click-and-collect program takes our company’s digital customer experience to a whole new level. The entire Fast Lane experience is tailored to fit the needs of our on-the-go store guests while providing quality products at an affordable price.”

An annual membership fee of $99 is required to enroll in Fast Lane or customers can sign up for a monthly membership for $16.95 per month. Customers can also just make individual orders with a $9.95 pick up fee. Those with an annual or monthly membership do not have to pay the pickup fee.

For more information on the program visit familyfarefastlane.com.