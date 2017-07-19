Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Frontier Airlines is returning to Ford International Airport.

They'll start having flights in December, with direct flights to Orlando four times a week.

Then in 2018, Frontier is expected to start offering non-stop flights to Denver.

Customers can start booking flights now for December through April on Frontier's website.

2. Members of the Michigan State Basketball team spent the day at the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital for Christmas in July.

Miles Bridges, Joshua Langford, Matt McQuaid, along with incoming freshmen Xavier Tillman and Jaren Jackson spent time with the kids and signed some autographs.

College Basketball season is still three months away, but many of Michigan State's players have been playing in the Money Ball Pro AM in Lansing this summer.

3. Chick-Fil-A is testing 'family-style meals' in Texas and North Carolina.

The meals include an entree, two sides, and eight rolls. The sides include bacon baked beans, mac and cheese, or a side salad.

The company says it'll feed four people for $29.99.

Chick-Fil-A says they've had growing demand for takeout meals.

If they get positive feedback, there's a chance we'll see those meals offered in West Michigan too.

4. Samsung is gearing up to release its newest smartphone, the Galaxy Note 8.

The company says the phone will be unveiled next month, and will hit store shelves September through October, depending on the country.

The announcement comes less than a year after Samsung recalled the Galaxy Note 7, because it kept catching fire.

The new phone is expected to come out around the same time Apple released the iPhone 8.

5. A party will kick off registration for the 2018 Kalamazoo Marathon and Borgess 'Run for the Health Of It.'

Registration for the runs opens August 1 and to celebrate, organizers are hosting a party August 2.

Summer Blast will run from 6 to 9 p.m. at Arcadia Ales.

Past winners of the Kalamazoo Marathon and Borgess Run will tend bar and play games with attendees.

Gazelle Sports, Adidas and Borgess Runs Camp will be handing out door prizes and free registrations for next year's race.

Proceeds from the event will go toward several children's charities in the Kalamazoo area.