Multiple crews battle barn fire at Hillside Dairy Farm

FENNVILLE, Mich– Nearly 80 firefighters from seven different departments responded to a call of a barn fire in Allegan County Wednesday evening.

Crews tell FOX 17 the fire was reported just before 6 p.m. at Hillside Dairy Farm in Fennville. As of 9:30 p.m., there were no flames showing but smoke was still coming from the barn.

Officials tell us there are around 10,000 pigs inside the barn and have been cordoned off to the back of the building. They say none of the animals were been hurt.

Crews say due to the amount of smoke, they’ve had difficulty fighting the fire, and are hoping to let it dissipate more as they continue their efforts.

No injuries have been reported following that fire.

At this point, a cause of the fire remains unknown, however, officials say it’s possible a Bobcat caught some hay on fire.

Crews expected to be on scene for several hours.