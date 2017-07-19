× Police look for tips in Norton Shores arson cases

NORTON SHORES, Mich. – Norton Shores Police are asking for tips in two arsons, one from last week and one from last year.

The first fire was September 10 and caused $300,000 in damage to a home in the 1800 block of Channel Road. The second was on July 13 and the home was a total loss. Both fires happened between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

The fires were in the Marantha Complex and police say the association and Silent Observer are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the fires. Extra patrols have been assigned to the area.

Anyone with information should call Norton Shores Police at 231-733-2691 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.