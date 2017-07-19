Restaurant Week Grand Rapids menus released

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Lunch and dinner menus are now available for the 2017 Restaurant Week Grand Rapids.

The annual event runs from August 9 to August 30 and includes nearly 70 restaurants, of which more than 15 are new for 2017. Lunch menus will be $14 per person for a two-course meal and dinner menus will either be three courses for $28 person or for two-person meals, depending on the restaurants.

Reservations are now being accepted at the individual restaurants. You are encouraged to share your Restaurant Week experiences using the hashtag #RWGR on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For a complete list of menus, visit the Experience Grand Rapids website.