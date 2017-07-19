Woman found guilty in murder of her husband in Newaygo Co.

Posted 2:30 PM, July 19, 2017

Glenna Duram at verdict

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. – A jury in Newaygo County has found a woman guilty in the murder of her husband.

Glenna Duram was accused of killing her husband Marty at the home in 2015.  Duram was also injured in the shooting.  Police had maintained that she killed Marty and then tried to kill herself.

The jury found Duram guilty of murder, 1st degree.  They could have also have convicted on a 2nd degree charge.

Duram will sentenced next month.

We’ll have more details when they become available.

