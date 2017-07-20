Balcer’s secret weapon key to goal scoring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Bethany Balcer has scored 17 goals in 10 games this for Grand Rapids FC's women's team who will host the United Women's Soccer National semifinals Friday and Saturday.

Balcer has always been a goal scorer but says she has a secret weapon that has led to five hat tricks in one summer.

"Actually it is the shoes, the first day I got them I played in them and that is when the scoring started to happen so my teammates accredit it to that, which is kind of funny" Balcer said. "I think its just the fact that our team has peaked by the end of the season now we all know how each other work so teammates are able to find me great balls and I'm able to put them away."

GRFC takes the Long Island Rough Riders at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Grandville High School. Detroit Sun FC will play the Santa Clarita Blue Heat in the other semifinal at 4:30 p.m. with the winners playing for the national championship Saturday at Grandville.