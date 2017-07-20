New thrilling water slides at Cedar Point Shores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cedar Point may be known as the roller coaster capital of the world, but they're also known for having plenty of thrills at their water park!

Cedar Point Shore has gotten a complete makeover with new slides, pools, and other attractions to help families cool off this summer.

One of the new slides is Point Plummer, a six story aqua drop body slide. There are four tubes at the top where riders step inside the capsule with the door shut behind them. When the countdown timer reaches zero, the floor drops from underneath the rider and they start their speedy journey through the twisting slides.

For people who aren't that adventurous, Portside Plunge is just a short walk away. Portside Plunge is an inner tube slide where one or two riders are sent into a dark tunnel, but come out to a beautiful scenery of yellow and white hills onto a splash area.

If the slides are too big for the little ones, they can always hang out with Lemmy the Mythical Lake Erie Monster in the lagoon. The dragon structure comes out of the sand with all kinds of water gadgets and geysers so the kids can slide through his mouth and get in on the water fun.

There's also 12 new kids slides, where parents can step in the water and cool off with the kids.

Along with new rides and attractions, Cedar Shores also has a new Main Street with plenty of shops selling food and souvenirs.

To learn more about attractions and ticket prices at Cedar Point Shores, visit CedarPoint.com.