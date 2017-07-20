Ottawa Co. deputy injured while responding to bike crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department deputy was injured Thursday while responding to a crash involving a car and a bicycle.

The initial crash was reported at 12:43 p.m. at Lakewood Boulevard and Beeline Road. Officials say woman struck a bicyclist with her vehicle while making a turn onto Lakewood.

As traffic was backing up from that crash, the sheriff’s office says a driver attempted to make a U-turn on Lakewood and collided with the deputy’s vehicle.

The deputy and the driver involved in that crash were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say the bicyclist suffered minor injuries in the first crash.