GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police say they are searching a vacant home on Grand Rapids’ northeast side in connection with a homicide earlier this week.

Several police units are at the home in the 1200 block of College NE.

On Sunday, a Larry Moore, 29, was shot and taken to Spectrum Health, where he died.  Police had earlier responded to reports of gunshots near Bates Street and Henry Avenue SE near Eastown.

We’ll have more details when they become available.