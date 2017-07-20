Teen dies after being swept away by current

Posted 9:52 AM, July 20, 2017
Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — While swimming with a group of friends in the St. Joseph River on Wednesday a 16-year-old was swept away by the current and went missing.

After hours of searching the river banks and with the assistance of a dive team the body of 16-year-old Marco David Chapman was located.

Chapman was a student at Three Rivers High School.  A crisis team for those mourning will be available from 9 a.m. until noon at the Three Rivers High School office.

