Wyoming police investigating death of child; mother taken into custody

WYOMING, Mich. – A six-month-old boy is dead and his mother is in custody, according to Wyoming Police.

Police say they were notified about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday that a 22-year-old woman from Wyoming had taken her six-month-old child to the Emergency Room at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. The child was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Police believe that the child died in the 2600 block of McKee Avenue SW. The woman was taken into custody late Wednesday night and the Kent County Prosecutor will be reviewing formal charges later Thursday.

No names have been released.

