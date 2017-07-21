Now, Klose is 2-0 in the UFC after winning his second fight just a few weeks ago in Vegas. A fight he was very thankful to win, as he continues to prove himself in the lightweight division of the UFC.
Klose Off to Good Start in UFC
-
Mayweather coming back to fight UFC star McGregor Aug. 26
-
No charges filed in connection to Galesburg fighting death
-
Teen charged in fatal Ionia stabbing
-
Teachers caught on camera throwing punches in front of class
-
Sports writer loses job over tweet on Japanese Indy winner
-
-
Police: Teen killed in Ionia stabbing
-
Father killed after fight between boys at kindergarten graduation party escalates
-
Florida 10-year-old fights off alligator, escapes with just a few stitches
-
Dad who lost daughter to rare brain cancer fights to fund more research
-
Grand Rapids police officer wins fight with cancer, retires
-
-
Baby to be taken off life support after parents lose court appeal
-
1 killed, 1 injured in Kalamazoo shooting
-
Man, 31, charged after shooting in NE Grand Rapids