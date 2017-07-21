Klose Off to Good Start in UFC

Posted 11:17 PM, July 21, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- West Michigan native, Drakkar Klose, was a standout wrestler at South Haven high school and became a professional MMA fighter after college.

Now, Klose is 2-0 in the UFC after winning his second fight just a few weeks ago in Vegas. A fight he was very thankful to win, as he continues to prove himself in the lightweight division of the UFC.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s