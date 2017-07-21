Klose Off to Good Start in UFC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- West Michigan native, Drakkar Klose, was a standout wrestler at South Haven high school and became a professional MMA fighter after college.

Now, Klose is 2-0 in the UFC after winning his second fight just a few weeks ago in Vegas. A fight he was very thankful to win, as he continues to prove himself in the lightweight division of the UFC.