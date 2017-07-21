× Man to be sentenced Friday for passing out pamphlets outside courthouse

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — A man convicted of jury tampering, after passing out pamphlets on a sidewalk in front of the Mecosta County courthouse, will be Friday.

Last month, a jury of six found Keith Wood guilty convicting him of attempting to influence a jury in Mecosta County. Wood is a former pastor and father of seven who was initially charged with a five-year felony for obstructing justice and the one-year misdemeanor jury tampering. During his trial, Wood testified that Mecosta County District Judge Peter Jaklevic ordered his arrest Nov. 24, 2015 moments after Wood handed out about 50 juror rights pamphlets on the public sidewalk outside the courthouse.

It’s a case FOX 17’s Dana Chicklas broke in December 2015 that made national headlines. Wood’s bond was set at $150,000. Then, his felony charge was dropped last March and he was on trial for attempting to influence a jury.

Wood says he ordered the pamphlets from the Fully Informed Jury Association, which wrote about juror rights “judges don’t tell you.” Specifically, the fliers discussed the debated juror’s right to vote their conscience or jury nullification.

When Wood was first charged he spoke exclusively on camera to FOX 17 and said, “I truly believe in my heart of hearts I didn’t do anything wrong, I didn’t break the law.”

After he was convicted in June, when FOX 17 asked how he feels his First Amendment rights were impacted, Wood answered, “Oh, I don’t feel like I have them.”

Wood also testified he learned of the case against Andy Yoder, scheduled for trial the day of his arrest on Nov. 24, 2015, through an email blast. He said he does not know Yoder, but was interested in the idea that the government had a say in someone’s private property rights. In that case, Yoder was accused of violating the Department of Environmental Quality for draining a wetland that was on Yoder’s property.

When Wood learned of that case he says he went to Yoder’s pre-trial conference, then ordered the pamphlets and went to the courthouse the day Yoder’s trial was scheduled. Yoder is an Amish man and when asked by the jury, Wood testified he has no ties to the Amish community other than buying produce from them locally.

Also, the day of Yoder’s trial when Wood passed out pamphlets, no jury was seated and Yoder took a plea deal.

After Wood’s trial, his defense attorney David Kallman told FOX 17 he would appeal his guilty verdict.