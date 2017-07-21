See a Red Tail Boa Constrictor up close at HSWM Summer Camps

Posted 12:55 PM, July 21, 2017, by , Updated at 12:54PM, July 21, 2017

Normally on the Morning Mix, dogs or cats appear on the show to try and find a forever-home. This time the Humane Society of West Michigan brought in a more unique friend that will either slither into your heart, or make you run out the door screaming.

Say hello to Beast! She's an 8-year-old Red Tail Boa Constrictor, non-venomous, who is one of the special guests that can be found at HSWM's Summer Camps.

There's still a chance for kids to sign up to check out many other creatures like Beast up close.

Kids can enjoy animal-themed camps like Teen Vet Camp and K9 Enrichment Camp.

To sign up for summer camps, click here.

