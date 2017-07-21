See a Red Tail Boa Constrictor up close at HSWM Summer Camps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Normally on the Morning Mix, dogs or cats appear on the show to try and find a forever-home. This time the Humane Society of West Michigan brought in a more unique friend that will either slither into your heart, or make you run out the door screaming.

Say hello to Beast! She's an 8-year-old Red Tail Boa Constrictor, non-venomous, who is one of the special guests that can be found at HSWM's Summer Camps.

There's still a chance for kids to sign up to check out many other creatures like Beast up close.

Kids can enjoy animal-themed camps like Teen Vet Camp and K9 Enrichment Camp.

To sign up for summer camps, click here.