Suspect in double murders in Kalamazoo, Constantine in custody

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. – The suspect in two killings overnight has turned himself in, according to the St. Joseph County Undersheriff.

St. Joseph County Undersheriff Mark Lillywhite tells FOX 17 that Zachary Michael Patten, 32, turned himself in around noon to authorities in South Bend, Indiana.

Patten was wanted in two shootings from overnight. Police say he is suspected in killing a 31-year-old woman in Kalamazoo during an argument at about 9:30 p.m. on Tray Lane. About 45 minutes later, Patten is believed to have gone to his ex-wife’s home on Featherstone Road near Constantine where he allegedly shot another man.

Patten is reported to have fled that scene in a Chrysler Pacifica with Michigan license plate CLN8244.

Police have been searching southwest Michigan and northern Indiana throughout the morning for Patten.

We’ll have more updates when they become available.