× While part of M-6 closed, access to freeway reduced with ramp closure

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Access to eastbound M-6 is being reduced further with the closure of two ramps at Wilson Avenue.

The eastbound lanes of the highway are closed for reconstruction from I-196 and Wilson Avenue until about September 15.

Now both ramps from Wilson Avenue to eastbound M-6 will also be closed until September 15. You will need to use Byron Center Avenue for access to eastbound M-6.

The project was made necessary by premature deterioration of the concrete pavement on M-6 west of Wilson Avenue. The concrete should have lasted 10 to 15 years longer with regular maintenance, but the Michigan Department of Transportation says somehow there was not enough air in the concrete to allow it to handle the freeze-thaw cycle common in Michigan. Replacement of the pavement was initially planned for 2018, but the project was moved up a year when MDOT determined the deterioration was accelerating.

Once the eastbound pavement is replaced, the westbound lanes of M-6 will be closed from Wilson Avenue to I-196 from September to November.