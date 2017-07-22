Grand Rapids FC Women Win UWS National Championship

Posted 11:43 PM, July 22, 2017

GRANDVILLE, Mich. -- The GRFC women's team hosted the Santa Clarita Blue Heat on Saturday for the UWS National Championship at Grandville High School.

GRFC came away with the 3-1 in extra time to claim the title in their first season.

