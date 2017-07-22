GRFC came away with the 3-1 in extra time to claim the title in their first season.
Grand Rapids FC Women Win UWS National Championship
-
GRFC Women Win UWS Midwest Championship
-
GRFC Women Playing in UWS Finals
-
GRFC Women off to strong start in year 1
-
Balcer’s secret weapon key to goal scoring
-
GRFC wants ‘level playing field’ with new women’s soccer team
-
-
Muilenberg leads Grandville to semifinal win over Clarskton
-
Rockford boys lacrosse wins Regional Championship
-
Grandville tops West Ottawa, earns share of OK Red title
-
Mattawan falls to Macomb Dakota in state semifinals
-
Forest Hills Central wins 6th straight regional championship
-
-
Bodybuilder trains while being a pastry chef
-
Mona Shores stays unbeaten, advances to district finals
-
Grand Haven baseball team streaks into state semifinals