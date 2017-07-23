Isolated showers and storms Sunday with a partly cloudy sky

WEST MICHIGAN – We will start off Sunday with a line of showers and a few storms moving southeast through the region as a low-pressure system continues to push through. West Michigan will slowly dry out keeping a better chance for showers and storms south near Kalamazoo and on the east side of the state. We could see an isolated gusty thunderstorm or two through the day, but it is not likely.

West Michigan will remain muggy with dew points staying in the 60s and 70s. Temperatures Sunday will work to the lower 80s as we will slowly dry out for the day and have a partly cloudy sky. An isolated shower or storm this afternoon and evening can’t be completely ruled out but we should stay primarily dry.

A cooler and drier air mass will move in come Monday morning making West Michigan feel more comfortable. Temperatures will slip back below average only reaching the upper 70s and dew points in the 50s. We will see a mostly to partly cloudy sky as high pressure becomes in demand over the area.

Sunshine will stick around for the first half of the work week until showers and storms return late on Wednesday and into the first part of Thursday. Temperatures will slowly work back to average in the lower 80s.