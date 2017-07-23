Nothing ‘bundt’ romance: Couple receives cake surprise for 80th wedding anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich-- With the divorce rate in America hovering around the 50%, a couple in Grand Rapids is bucking the trend.

Donald and Vivian Hart recently celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary.

The couple met when Donald gave Vivian and some friends a ride home from church services. The pair then tied the knot on June 25th, 1937.

"Is it really? I can't believe that," jokes Vivian.

"That was way back in the Stone Age," Donald responded.

All jokes aside, the couple credits their faith and their strong family for their lasting relationship.

"We’re seriously thankful for our family. God has given us a good family, we’ve been blessed by them they’re always around. They don’t neglect us, if we’re not feeling good one is around," said Vivian.

For their anniversary celebration, the couple received a special surprise from the local business, Nothing Bundt Cakes, who read about the Harts and says they were very touched by their story.

"A big thing for my wife and I when we opened this bakery is we wanted to give back to the community. We always said we didn’t get into this to get into a bigger home; we love our home, the pickup truck fits all three of our kids," said co-owner, Scott Vogel. "We wanted to wake up every morning and live our mission statement of delivering happiness one bite at a time."

The bakery ended up bringing out bundt cakes for the couple in the shape of the number 80. Co-owners Scott and Christine also spent time with the couple, as well as other residents at Pilgrim Manor.

It's an experience the Vogels say they'll never forget.

"When you hear something like 80 years together and they’re definitely still in love and sitting side by side together it’s something we could all wish for and hope for in our lives," said Vogel. "As my grandfather said ‘service and doing things for people is the rent we pay for living here’ and so those are words that have always held true to me and it’s one of those things that makes us feel really good."

As for the Harts, they say they may be getting up there in age, but they still have a lot of living to do.

"I think He’s got work for us to do yet. When we go, I think God’s been finished. But we need to make sure we do what God’s expected us to do," said Vivian.