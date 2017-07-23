× Pair jailed for home invasion while victims slept

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — Two men were arrested for a home invasion and stealing a car and credit cards while the victims slept early Saturday.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, Eaton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence in Brookfield Township, located in the southeast portion of Eaton County, regarding a complaint of a home invasion and stolen vehicle. The victims in reported that unknown suspects entered their home as they slept and stole numerous items, including a vehicle and credit cards.

The investigation determined that two suspects were believed to be involved and they were identified. The information was relayed to neighboring jurisdictions in an attempt to locate the pair.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday, the Lansing Township Police Department located the stolen vehicle near the border of Lansing Township and Delta Township. Eaton County deputies responded to the scene and arrested one of the previously identified suspects.

The deputies gathered additional information that led them to a residence in Delta Township where the second suspect was taken into custody.

The suspects have been identified as a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, both of them from Lansing. Both are currently being held in the Eaton County Jail.

Charges are being sought from the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office for first-degree home invasion and unlawful driving away of an automobile.

The 26-year-old man also is being held on charges related to absconding from parole.

The two are currently being held without bond pending their arraignment in court.