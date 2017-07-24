Coast Guard Festival moves Cardboard Boat Race to new location

Those in West Michigan know it well. It's a nationally recognized festival that honors the men and women of the United States Coast Guard. Beyond the fair food, music, rides, and fun there are many fun events to take the family to. One of them is the Cardboard Boat Race which has grown so quickly in its popularity, that event organizers have moved the race to a new location to accommodate the large number of entries. You can still enter your boat if you want to join in on the fun. Also, find a full schedule of events at this year's festival here: www.coastguardfest.org.

