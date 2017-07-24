The smells and sounds of grilling are ever present across West Michigan this time of year. If you want to take your barbecue to the next level, you should check out the ceramic grills at Gerrit's Appliance. These charcoal grills allow you to do standard grilling but also smoking, baking, broiling, and more. We took a trip to their showroom to learn more. It was our lucky day as they were out back grilling some tasty treats on a Primo ceramic grill.
Gerrit’s Appliance’s ceramic grills offer great grilling versatility
-
Benefits of wood pellet grills with Gerrit’s Appliance
-
Morning Buzz: Sony wants you to put the needle on the record
-
5 simple over-the-campfire recipes that only take 20 minutes or less
-
Surf and Turf is what’s for dinner at Grill 111
-
Test out your taste buds on the 2017 Grandwich nominees
-
-
Cooking on the World’s Largest Grill; Johnsonville Big Taste Grill National Tour
-
Win a $1,000 gift certificate to Gerrit’s Appliance
-
Video: Helmet camera captures grease fire
-
The Home Depot talks gifts for Dad
-
Grilling for the holiday weekend with Byron Center Meats
-
-
Workout dedicated to Navy SEAL
-
Trump budget faces Dem opposition, GOP doubts about math
-
Morning Mix Meals: Grilled Sweet Potato Wedges