Gerrit’s Appliance’s ceramic grills offer great grilling versatility

Posted 12:14 PM, July 24, 2017, by , Updated at 12:13PM, July 24, 2017

The smells and sounds of grilling are ever present across West Michigan this time of year. If you want to take your barbecue to the next level, you should check out the ceramic grills at Gerrit's Appliance. These charcoal grills allow you to do standard grilling but also smoking, baking, broiling, and more. We took a trip to their showroom to learn more. It was our lucky day as they were out back grilling some tasty treats on a Primo ceramic grill.

