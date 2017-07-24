Grand Ledge HS Freshman football player dies during workout

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. – An incoming freshman to Grand Ledge High School died Monday  while working out for the school’s football team.

Superintendent Dr. Brian Metcalf says that Everson Guild lost consciousness while working out in the weight room.  Coaches performed CPR and used an Automatic External Defibrillator on Guild until emergency personnel arrived and took over life-saving efforts before taking Guild to Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Metcalf says that the workout was a voluntary and routine football workout.

“Today we lost an exceptional young man who was at the beginning of what promised to be an exciting high school career,” Metcalf said in a statement.  “Words cannot begin to express our sorrow over the loss of this young man.  Our hearts go out to his family, his friends and his teammates and we will do everything within our power to ease their grief.”

Counseling is available to students Monday  from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the high school media center.

