John Ball Zoo veterinarian gives FOX 17 exclusive tour

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - John Ball Zoo's veterinarian gave FOX 17 News an exclusive tour, showing the day-to-day routine with exotic animals.

Dr. Ryan Colburn has been the zoo's veterinarian for nearly five years and is responsible for checking all 1,500 animals at John Ball Zoo.

"No two days are the same," said Dr. Colburn. "Our goal is to make sure that we're providing the best possible care."

The zoo does bring in specialists when a situation warrants it. Some of the penguins have their own ophthalmologist for cataracts and eye problems, and the chimpanzees have cardiologists on-hand during every check-up. Dr. Colburn says cost is not an issue when it comes to the health of their animals.

"We can provide the best possible care with the help of our members, guests, and donors to keep up with the cutting edge for these animals," Dr. Colburn said.

Dr. Colburn said the most anticipated patient of his is the new red panda coming August 12th. He's currently in quarantine at the zoo hospital per company policy.