Mom charged with murder and abuse of 6-month-old child

Posted 11:56 AM, July 24, 2017, by , Updated at 12:39PM, July 24, 2017

WYOMING, Mich. – A woman has been charged with Murder, 1st degree and Child Abuse, 1st degree in the death of her six-month-old son last week.

Lovily Johnson, 22, was in court in Wyoming Monday.  She is being held without bond.

Court documents say that Johnson went to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, July 19 with her son Noah Johnson.  Hospital staff told police that the child was clearly deceased and had been for some time.  Police say Johnson told them that she had been caring for Noah over the past four days but had not fed him since Monday, July 17.  Police say she told them that Noah had been buckled in a car seat on the upper floor of her apartment with no air conditioning during this time.

Johnson was living at a home in the 2600 block of McKee SW.  She will next be in court for a Probable Cause Conference on August 2.

