What’s in that diaper? Todd and Leigh Ann take on another diaper challenge

Todd and Leigh Ann challenged each other to another diaper game to raise awareness for the Great Start Parent Coalition. Their goal is to reach the one million donated diapers mark this year. The non-profit has been collecting diapers since 2009 to offer them to those in need. The Coalition also increases parents' skills, knowledge, and participation in early childhood planning and decision making for Kent county.

While Todd and Leigh Ann have raced to see who can put diapers on dolls the fastest in the past, today's challenge was to see if they could identify what was in the diapers without looking.

You can help this cause! Donate money or diapers...or start your own diaper drive. You can learn more at www.diaperdrivekent.org or check them out on social media.