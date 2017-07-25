EPA presents $46.4 million plan to clean Kalamazoo River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. -- Dozens of people showed up to hear from the Environmental Protection Agency about what it'll take to clean up a segment of the Kalamazoo River.

The EPA is trying to remove all the dangerous chemicals and PCBs left behind by the paper industry. It's about a 2-mile stretch of the river downstream from the former Plainwell dam.

The EPA is recommending what they call "Alternative Plan 5," which calls for spending $46.4 million to clean the waste and includes the removal of the Otsego dam.

“It’s protective, it’s long term and permanent. It’s going to make sure that by removing the dam and developing this new stable," says Jim Saric, the project manager from the EPA.

The plan also calls for excavating the flood plain soil and removing contaminated sediment.

“It’s going to protect the ecological receptors and ultimately in the long term when you do get flooding you are not going to have PCB material moving downstream,” Saric said.

And with chemical levels on everyone’s minds, the EPA says it plans to monitor the site for the next 32 years.

“I think the EPA and other parties working with us are doing a great job,” says Andy Webb, chair of the Otsego Township Planning Commission. “They’re really doing a great job at reaching out to the community.”

Public comment on the proposed plans will be accepted until August 30th. The EPA plans on reviewing all the comments before making a decision.

You can email your comments.