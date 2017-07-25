Great Lakes Chorus sings “Breaking Up is Hard to Do”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Great Lakes Chorus was formed in 1947 as the official choral singing group of the Grand Rapids Chapter. 70 years later, they're still going strong and continue to remain one of the best choirs in the country.

The Great Lakes Chorus recently entered an international competition in Las Vegas, where the singing group scored its highest score ever!

Watch the video above to listen to the Great Lakes Chorus perform "Breaking Up is Hard To Do" by Neil Sedaka.

Want to hear more, or are interested in becoming a member? They'll be hosting their Great Lakes Chorus Guest Night on Monday, August 7.

They practice at 7:00 p.m. every Monday at 2nd Congregational Church, 525 Cheshire Drive Northeast, in Grand Rapids.

For more information, visit GreatLakesChorus.org or follow them on Facebook.