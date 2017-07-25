Mother keeps daughter’s memory alive with painted rocks on graves of other children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HASTINGS, Mich.-- A mother from Barry County has come up with a unique way to honor the life of her daughter who died when she was still in the womb. She's placing rocks on the graves of other children who died so their parents who they aren't alone.

Nicole Wieringa just started leaving the rocks on graves a few weeks ago and already she's noticed a change in herself. At 17 weeks pregnant, doctors discovered her baby no longer had a heartbeat. Two years later, she's still grieving, but she's keeping her unborn daughter's memory alive and honoring others like her.

It's a quiet sunny day at Riverside Cemetery in Hastings. Nicole Wieringa is walking with just a bucket in hand, filled with painted rocks.

"There's something therapeutic about walking around and finding children's graves, whether it's a baby or whether it's a 14 year old," said Wieringa. "I place a rock on there just to let that mom know that I see they are grieving, I see your baby's name and I know they existed. I just wander back and forth and read each headstone and figure out the dates in my head and I place a rock."

In June of 2015, Wieringa found out she was pregnant with her third daughter, but a routine doctor's appointment at 17 weeks changed everything.

"On July 9 I went to the doctor," said Wieringa. "As soon as he put the wand on my stomach I knew instantly that she was gone. Her body wasn't moving and there was no heartbeat."

The next day, Nicole as induced and gave birth to Finley Grace.

"Around 2:30 the next day, July 10, I delivered her," said Wieringa. "10 perfect fingers, 10 perfect toes, just too small. We buried her in Michigan about a week later. It's really quiet. It's quiet in the room. No one knows what to say to you for a long time and I think it's really lonely. It's a very lonely feeling."

Still two years later, Nicole grieves the loss of her daughter.

"Every day, every second, all the time," said Wieringa. "I'm her voice. I'm her mom and it's my job to do something in her memory to give her a voice and give her a chance to make an impact."

Wieringa makes that impact with those rocks placed at the headstones of other children gone too soon. She hopes that other parents will see that someone else remembers their kids.

"There's something about someone taking the time to acknowledge that she's here, she existed and that she's a loss," said Wieringa. "My hope is that if a mom or dad sees it that they just know I'm acknowledging them. I don't expect anything out of it. It's therapeutic for me just to take a nice long walk out here. It's nice and quiet and it just helps my soul to help someone else."

Wieringa gave birth to another daughter, Irelynn, who she calls her rainbow child almost one year later after losing Finley. Doctors don't know what caused the late miscarriage, but think it might've been a blood clot that got into her placenta.

If you'd like to help with that rock project, you an email Wieringa at finleyhearts@gmail.com or follow her on Instagram @finleyhearts.