Police: 2 arrested for Norton Shores vehicle break-ins.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Norton Shores Police say two people were arrested Tuesday morning while allegedly breaking into vehicles on the city’s northwest side.

Officials say in a release that they believe unlocked vehicles were broken into on Columbus Avenue, Griesbach Street, McCracken Street, Leon Street and Norman Avenue.

Police are asking residents living in those areas to check their vehicles and report any missing items.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Norton Shores Police at 231-733-2691.