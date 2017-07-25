Police: Niles man turns himself in after killing woman

NILES, Mich. — Niles Police say a man entered the police department Monday morning and confessed to killing a 52-year-old woman.

The 52-year-old man went to the station at about 9:15 a.m. Monday and told a dispatcher that he wanted to turn himself in for committing a crime, police said.

A detective then spoke to him, and he admitted that he killed the woman Friday evening at a home in the 900 block of S. 14th Street, according to a release from police.

Police say they found the woman’s body at the home in “an advanced state of decomposition.”

The woman was identified by police as Angela Glara Cluver. Her cause of death is believed to be strangulation, according to a release. An autopsy is scheduled later Tuesday.

The man is facing a charge of open murder. He will be identified pending formal arraignment.