Break in 1977 murder case leads to guilty plea

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — For decades, the family of they thought had killed himself is finally getting closure with a murder plea.

Raymond Richmond plead guilty to second degree murder for the death of his cousin Robert Stasiak, who died in 1977. He was a 25-year-old Navy veteran.

Stasiak was found dead from a gunshot wound in his parents’ home in Edwardsburg. Stasiak’s family and police believed for years that Stasiak had killed himself until a break in the case led them to Richmond.

The prosecutor’s office commended former Edwardsburg police chief Tim Kozal for his work on the investigation and for finding a way to break the case.

Richmond will be sentenced Sept. 15th to between 12-18 years in prison per the plea deal. As part of the plea deal, a felony firearms charge has been dropped.