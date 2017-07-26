Cena’s Final Ride: Hundreds say goodbye to Marine’s bomb-sniffing dog with cancer

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Hundreds of people showed up to a final ride that was organized for a Marine veteran’s bomb detecting dog.

FOX 17 first told you about Corporal Jeff DeYoung’s efforts to organize the ride for his dog Cena last week.

Cena was recently diagnosed with bone cancer, and a ride in an open top Jeep was at the top of DeYoung’s “bucket list” that he made for his dog.

Dozens of other Jeeps joined Cena Wednesday afternoon. The riders left from the USS LST 393 museum in Muskegon.

DeYoung was deployed to Afghanistan with Cena and in 2014 he was able to adopt the dog. Cena eventually became his service dog as he battled with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Cena will be put down Wednesday evening with DeYoung by his side.