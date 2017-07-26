Ottawa Co. Sheriff introduces two new K9s

WEST OLIVE, Mich. – The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department introduced two new K9 dogs Wednesday morning.

Pappy and Kyan were introduced to the public with their handlers.  Deputy Tony Stariha will be paired with Pappy and Deputy Jeremy Osbun will be paired with Kyan.

Sheriff Steve Kempker says that Pappy is named after Deputy Arlan Gort who died in the line of duty in 1989. Funds to acquire Pappy were donated to the department by the Holland Kennel Club.

Accurate Automotive Engines donated the funds for Kyan.

