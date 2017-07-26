× Public helps ID suspects within minutes of police releasing footage

FRUITRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Just minutes after releasing the footage of the two suspects who are allegedly connected to a series of break-ins in Fruitridge Township, police received phone calls identifying the men.

And in just an hour police were able to take the two into custody.

According to police, they are currently trying to return the stolen property to the correct owners.

Officials are asking residents in the Brookmere Street, Creekview Lane, Pinewood Lane and Aspen Estates subdivision to check for any missing items. If you are missing any property, police are asking you contact the department at 231-865-8477.

This is still an ongoing investigation and police are withholding the names of the suspects.